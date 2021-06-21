BREAKING NEWSArvada Police Investigating Shooting In Olde Town Arvada, 1 Officer Killed
By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — On Monday, officials from Colorado’s health department began calling residents 18 and older who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19. If you have not been vaccinated, youmay see a number coming from a call center.

Callers will provide information about vaccination, help with scheduling appointments, and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

The state will also remind people to get their second dose if they haven’t.

The goal here is to get to 70% of the population to get a vaccine by July 4th.

To access and print your immunization records, click here.

Anica Padilla