ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement agencies across Colorado offered their condolences to the Arvada Police Department after a veteran officer was killed on Monday. Investigators say the officer, whose name has not yet been released, responded to a report of a suspicious incident around 1:15 p.m. near the Arvada Library at West 57th Avenue and Webster Street.

Soon after, investigators say the officer, a suspect, and a civilian were killed by gunfire. Police plan to release the name of the officer who was killed once next of kin are notified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will identify the suspect and civilian who died.

“We are closely monitoring the troubling situation in Arvada,” stated Gov. Jared Polis. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty while swiftly and bravely responding to protect civilians in the area.”

“It’s a horribly sad day or the city of Arvada,” said Arvada Mayor Marc Williams. “We have been a community that has been very safe for many many years. We have only lost two officers on duty in the history of the city and neither were firearm involved. We are shocked and saddened and it reminds us everyday how important our police officers are and that we owe them so much.”

My heart breaks for those killed in Arvada today, including an officer on the scene. I’m devastated that our community is once again grappling with deadly gun violence. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) June 21, 2021

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, representing Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, tweeted this statement, “I’m devastated to learn of the loss of one of Arvada’s police officers. Thank you to the first responders at the scene who are working to keep our community safe.”

“I’m devastated to learn of the loss of one of Arvada’s police officers,” stated Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District. “Our hearts break each time there is an incident of gun violence in Colorado and another community is impacted. We continue to monitor the situation and are praying for the first responders & the community.”

Our hearts are heavy hearing the sad news of the fallen Arvada officer and we offer our sincere condolences to the @ArvadaPolice and the families of all the victims of today’s tragic event. pic.twitter.com/xJQSNYdMY3 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 21, 2021

The Arvada Chamber of Commerce said that they hid in the basement of their office for about an hour after shots broke out. Their offices are located close to where the shooting happened.

The chamber released this statement, “The Arvada Chamber of Commerce is located less than a block from where the active shooter was. Arvada Chamber President, Kami Welch, and her team at the chamber and the visitors’ center went into the basement of the chamber during the shooting. They were in the basement for over an hour.”

We’re heartbroken for the loss our community and friends at @ArvadaPolice suffered today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family, to everyone at Arvada Police, and to the other victim’s friends and family. pic.twitter.com/ZKZGbnsjSj — Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) June 22, 2021

“I am heartbroken to hear about the events that took the life of one of Arvada’s finest,” said Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, a Democrat who represents Arvada. “I extend my deepest sympathies to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues. I am also devastated to know that at least one other life was lost in this tragedy. Be strong, Arvada.”

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation is accepting donations to support the fallen officer’s family at cofallenhero.org. The nonprofit helps with memorial planning for line-of-duty deaths and also provides support and mental health resources for law enforcement agencies.