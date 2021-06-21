AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to Cherry Creek Reservoir where a boat was on fire on Monday evening. Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the burning boat that was still on the water.
The fire was putting out a lot of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.
Working on getting the fire extinguished so the vessel can be towed to the boat ramp. https://t.co/9O77EgaHAT pic.twitter.com/9IvoUUyUak
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 21, 2021
All people on board the boat were accounted for. One person suffered minor injuries.
What caused the boat to burst into flames is being investigated.
Update: 1 person with minor injuries was evaluated by paramedics and is not being transported to the hospital. No other injuries occurred. The fire is out and the vessel is now under water. SMFR is working with @CPW_NE to contain leaking fuel. pic.twitter.com/xZ0ezhJWy2
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 22, 2021
Firefighters teamed up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers to put out the fire.