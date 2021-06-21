BREAKING NEWS3 Dead In Olde Town Arvada Shooting, Including 1 Arvada Police Officer, Civilian, Suspect
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Aurora News, Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to Cherry Creek Reservoir where a boat was on fire on Monday evening. Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the burning boat that was still on the water.

Smoke from the boat fire as seen from Overland High School (credit: CBS)

The fire was putting out a lot of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.

All people on board the boat were accounted for. One person suffered minor injuries.

(credit: CPW)

What caused the boat to burst into flames is being investigated.

Firefighters teamed up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers to put out the fire.

Jennifer McRae