ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police descended on an apartment in Arvada, just a few blocks away from where a deadly shooting happened on Monday afternoon. Three people were shot and killed in Olde Town Arvada, including a veteran police officer.
Several police vehicles and armored police vehicles were seen parked outside an apartment in the 5200 block of Allison Street in Arvada.
The area was also cordoned off with crime scene tape. It is unclear whether there was a shelter in place for those residents living in the complex.
Police did not confirm why there was such a large police presence or why the area was cordoned off.
Earlier in the day, officers rushed to the area at 57th and Olde Wadsworth about 1:30 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about an officer being hit by gunfire near the Arvada Library. The veteran officer with the Arvada Police Department was shot and killed.
A civilian was also shot and killed. Police said the gunman was shot and killed and there was no longer any threat to the public.