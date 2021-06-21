(CBS4) — American Airlines appears to have been caught off-guard by the sudden resurgence of air travel. The carrier has canceled hundreds of flights since Saturday, citing labor shortages and maintenance issues.
Airline officials told CNN they’ve seen an “incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand” as the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede.
On Monday morning, the website for Denver International Airport showed just one canceled flight and one delayed flight.
Get used to it for the next few weeks. The airline says it will continue to cancel 50 to 80 flights a day, well into July.