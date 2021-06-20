(CBS4) — Police in at least one Denver metro area department are urging residents not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks — saying it could delay the response time to life-threatening emergencies.
"If you see fireworks being used do NOT call 911," the Wheat Ridge Police Department posted on Facebook.
“The number of calls about fireworks made to 911 dispatchers can mean a significant delay in responding to serious crimes or to those experiencing a life threatening emergency,” the police department tweeted. “Please do NOT call 911 to report fireworks.”
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said "special call takers will be on duty to take fireworks calls" from 7:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., now through July 4, at 303-980-7340.
Other cities, towns and counties listed separate numbers to call:
- Adams County: 303-288-1535
- Boulder County: 303-441-4444
- Broomfield: 303-438-6400
- Denver: 720-913-2059, or denvergov.org
- Fort Collins: All fireworks, including sparklers and snakes, are illegal to sell, possess, or use in the city of Fort Collins – click here to report.
- Lakewood: All fireworks are prohibited, including items like sparklers, Roman candles and smoke bombs — call 303-980-7300
- Northglenn: 303-288-1535
- Jefferson County: 303-271-8200
- Weld County: 970-350-9600
