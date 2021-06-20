DENVER (CBS4)– People living in the Elyria-Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods got some extra help making their space a little greener this weekend. Volunteers helped plant trees for free in some yards on Saturday.
They even showed homeowners the best way to care for their trees.
A neighborhood group recently won a settlement over the pollution caused by the continuing construction on Interstate 70 for the Central 70 Project. Some of that money from the settlement paid for the trees that will help with both air and noise pollution.
"Today we delivered 70 trees. This is the fourth planting that we have done in our community and this is great because I think that greenery is life and healthier lungs," said community organizer Yadira Sanchez.
Organizers say they planted mostly oaks on Saturday, because people are really interested in trees that give off a lot of shade.