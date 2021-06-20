CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Aurora Homicide, Aurora News, Aurora Police, Ryan Scott Avery

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting that left a woman dead. Police are searching for Ryan Scott Avery, who is also wanted for attempted homicide in Elizabeth in June 2019.

Ryan Scott Avery (credit: Aurora Police)

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of South Granby Street. Avery, 39, is described as 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Avery is believed to be in a 4-door silver Lexus IS with Colorado license plate BIX-360. Avery is considered armed and dangerous and police urge anyone who encounters him or knows his whereabouts to not approach him and call 911 immediately. The images released of the Lexus are that of the actual vehicle connected to Avery.

(credit: Aurora Police)

There is a nationwide warrant for Avery in an attempted homicide in Elizabeth in June 2019.

 

