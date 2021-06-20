AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting that left a woman dead. Police are searching for Ryan Scott Avery, who is also wanted for attempted homicide in Elizabeth in June 2019.
UPDATE (1/2): This is now being investigated as a homicide of an adult female. Ryan Scott Avery DOB 12/31/81 (see image), 5'11"/155lbs. w/Bro hair & eyes is a person of interest in this homicide & has an active nationwide warrant for Att Homicide in Elizabeth, CO on 6/19. Cont'd pic.twitter.com/ndXKfVTNO0
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 20, 2021
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of South Granby Street. Avery, 39, is described as 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Avery is believed to be in a 4-door silver Lexus IS with Colorado license plate BIX-360. Avery is considered armed and dangerous and police urge anyone who encounters him or knows his whereabouts to not approach him and call 911 immediately. The images released of the Lexus are that of the actual vehicle connected to Avery.
There is a nationwide warrant for Avery in an attempted homicide in Elizabeth in June 2019.