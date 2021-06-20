REDSTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– The body of a missing kayaker who went missing in a steep and technical rapids area of the Crystal River near Redstone on Thursday night has been recovered. The first call to report the lost kayaker came into the Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center at 9:25 p.m. Thursday.
The kayaker, a 41-year-old man from the Roaring Fork Valley and volunteer for Mountain Rescue Aspen, overturned and was released from his kayak in the area of the "Meatgrinder" in the Crystal River.
The kayaker was traveling in a group of 3. The Meatgrinder, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, is "a fast-paced, steep, and technical rapid located on the Crystal River just north of Redstone."
About 8 a.m. Friday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen starting searching the river and banks, by foot and by drone, at his last known location from Redstone to Penny Hot Springs.
His body was found on Saturday afternoon in a particularly difficult section of the river.
The water levels of the Crystal River are currently high and heavy and according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, conditions in and around the river are dangerous to the public and rescue personnel.