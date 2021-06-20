CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Lake Pueblo, Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– A truck was pulled from Lake Pueblo after a teen driver failed to put the vehicle in park after engaging the parking brake. That’s when the truck started to roll.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that when the truck started to roll, the driver tried to stop the truck and ended up with a broken arm.

The truck rolled into the water on the north side of the park. The volunteer dive team attached a cable to the truck and within a couple of hours it was pulled from the water.

