PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– A truck was pulled from Lake Pueblo after a teen driver failed to put the vehicle in park after engaging the parking brake. That’s when the truck started to roll.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that when the truck started to roll, the driver tried to stop the truck and ended up with a broken arm.
The truck rolled into the water on the north side of the park. The volunteer dive team attached a cable to the truck and within a couple of hours it was pulled from the water.
With the help of the @PuebloCountySO's volunteer dive team, a cable was attached to the truck and within a couple hours, it was pulled from the water. Hope everyone else has a safe Father's Day holiday. Let's all take extra care to avoid similar unfortunate incidents. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/Jk40P3Vli1
