By Jennifer McRae
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The ramp from northbound Interstate 25 to U.S. 36 was closed for a while on Sunday afternoon. A short time later, all lanes were reopened.

The Colorado State Patrol and Adams County Sheriff’s Office were called to the ramp to investigate a suspicious motorcycle.

The ramp was closed from exit 217 to U.S. 36 before the closure was reduced to just one lane. A short time later all lanes were cleared.

