ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The ramp from northbound Interstate 25 to U.S. 36 was closed for a while on Sunday afternoon. A short time later, all lanes were reopened.
The Colorado State Patrol and Adams County Sheriff's Office were called to the ramp to investigate a suspicious motorcycle.
All lanes of traffic are now open, thank you to everyone for your patience as we assisted CSP pic.twitter.com/HUbM1jA1oe
— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) June 20, 2021
The ramp was closed from exit 217 to U.S. 36 before the closure was reduced to just one lane. A short time later all lanes were cleared.
I-25 NB: Police activity at Exit 217 – US 36. Ramp restriction. UPDATE: Left lane blocked on ramp to westbound US-36 https://t.co/2ORl7YQIGR
