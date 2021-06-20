JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There were multiple injuries after a hot air balloon crashed at Chatfield State Park on Sunday morning. The hot air balloon crashed after 8 a.m. near the swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir.
Deputies on scene of a hot air balloon crash near swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir. Crash was on land; multiple injuries, some passengers transported. PIO enroute; ETA is 50 mins. pic.twitter.com/gnOY9csxY0
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 20, 2021
The hot air balloon crashed on land, southwest of the gravel ponds. There were multiple injuries in the crash and some passengers were rushed to the hospital.
From Chatfield State Park where a hot air balloon crashed to the SW of the gravel ponds. pic.twitter.com/vzMmgA07uq
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 20, 2021
Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to the scene.
What caused the crash is being investigated.