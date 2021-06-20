CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There were multiple injuries after a hot air balloon crashed at Chatfield State Park on Sunday morning. The hot air balloon crashed after 8 a.m. near the swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir.

The hot air balloon crashed on land, southwest of the gravel ponds. There were multiple injuries in the crash and some passengers were rushed to the hospital.

Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to the scene.

What caused the crash is being investigated.

