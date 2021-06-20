DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Father’s Day! Hopefully it was a good one for you to get outside and celebrate with dad. For the most part the weather around Colorado cooperated but we did see some scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up in the mountains during the afternoon.

It was a hot Father’s Day in parts of Colorado. Temperatures climbed well into the 90s out west and in the southeast. Mountain towns saw another day with highs in the 70s and 80s.

But it was a much different story in Denver and on the portions of the plains where a cold front stalled out Sunday morning. The front produced a dramatic difference in temperatures along it through the afternoon as you can see on the map above.

Some late evening/overnight rain showers are on the way. I hope you get some at your house. Join us on CBS4 News at 5p for the latest weather update. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/9IHnAomgfa — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) June 20, 2021

A second cold front will move into eastern Colorado sometime late Sunday evening or early Monday morning. It will produce about 3 to 6 hours of scattered rain showers along with a very cloudy start to the day on Monday.

Denver and the Front Range will see some cooler temperatures to start to the week but it won’t last long. A ridge of high pressure will rebuild into the area starting on Tuesday with highs returning to the 90s.