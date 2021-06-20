AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora rushed to reports of a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot early Sunday morning. Five people were shot about 4:19 a.m. Sunday at a shopping mall parking lot located at 12455 East Mississippi Avenue.
When officers arrived, they were confronted by a large crowd and then located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers began CPR until he was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died a short time later.
Four additional victims, three adult males and one adult female self-transported to area hospitals. Their injuries range from minor to serious. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
Investigators said that witnesses said there was a Juneteenth celebration in an unnamed unit of the shopping mall. At one point, organizers began denying access to the event and that led to a group gathering in the parking lot.
Crime scene investigators have collected more than 114 shell casings from the scene and believe that there were multiple shooters involved.
Aurora police are asking anyone who has any information related to this incident to share their tips with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP. Their tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.