DENVER (CBS4) – Thick wildfire smoke darkened the sky in portions of northwest Colorado on Sunday afternoon as several in-state and out-of-state fires grew in size. The Oil Springs Fire, burning about 20 miles south of Rangely, put out a plume of smoke so large that it could be seen on visible satellite data.
The smoke prompted an Air Quality Alert from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment through at least 9 a.m. on Monday. The alert includes Vail, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Meeker, Rangely, Craig, Rifle and Carbondale.