AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A mother and her young child, who were inside an apartment, were hit with stray bullets after a large disturbance at the complex in Aurora early Saturday morning, police say. Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a group of people gathered on the east side of the complex at 14301 East Tennessee Avenue, and numerous shots were fired around 4:45 a.m. — possibly by two or more shooters.
Several shots hit a vehicle — and Building 202. A mother and her 4-year-old child, who were in Unit #206, were hit and suffered superficial wounds. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the group dissipated, with some running off into the neighborhood and others retreating to one apartment unit. Seven people in that apartment eventually followed police orders to exit the unit and one person was taken into custody.