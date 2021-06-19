DENVER (CBS4) — Many drivers in Denver have experienced the frustration of having the catalytic converter stolen off their car. On Saturday, police teamed up with students at an auto shop to help prevent theft.
There was a line of cars outside Lincoln Tech to get catalytic converters engraved with the VIN — and spray painted bright yellow or orange.
Police hope this will deter people from sawing them off — and selling them for their precious metals.
They have been able to get more than 300 cars protected.