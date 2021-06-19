(AP/CBS4) — Two Colorado women took the top spots in a race to the peak of the tallest mountain in the Northeast. Kim Dobson, of Eagle, took first place in the 60th Mount Washington Road Race in New Hampshire on Saturday with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes, 16 seconds. Ashley Brasovan, of Golden, took second.
"This historic all-uphill run draws thousands of runners from around the globe to make the grueling climb to the summit of the highest peak in the Northeast," the official website states.
Samantha Diaz, of Jackson, Wyoming, took third.
The race takes participants up the 7.6-mile Mount Washington auto road, climbing 4,650 vertical feet, to the 6,288-foot summit.
The men's division of the road race will be held Sunday.
