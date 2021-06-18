PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews responded to a small wildfire on Friday evening near Cerise Gulch in Snowmass. The Snowmass Canyon Fire has burned about an acre in the area of 1581 Lower River Road.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said a helicopter was called in on Friday night to drop water on the fire. No evacuations have been ordered and all roads remain open. Drivers are asked to avoid the area unless travel is necessary.
The U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority responded to the fire on Friday. For updates on the fire, visit the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page.