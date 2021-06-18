AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– On May 28, Megan Aldrete and a friend took her dog Prince on a walk at Eagle Park in Aurora. When they got there, they noticed a couple walking their 2 pit bulls off-leash.

Her friend asked the couple for space but to no avail. The dogs attacked Prince.

“It happened so fast, I don’t know… it was just one of those things,” said Megan.

Megan jumped in to break up the fight but wasn’t able to get the pit bulls off. She says the dog’s owners did nothing but she was running off of pure adrenaline.

“I just ran to go save him,” she said.

Megan says when she finally got her dog free, she immediately ran toward her car to make an emergency vet visit, that’s when she noticed Prince wasn’t the only one hurt. She had a huge gash on her foot.

“Yeah, it’s pretty gnarly even after about three weeks,” Megan said.

She collapsed on the concrete by her car. Her friend called 911. The owners of the pit bulls ran.

“The woman asked me if I was OK then they just dipped out,” Megan said.

They spent the next 24 hours in the emergency room and at the vet. Megan got 12 stitches and Prince lost part of his ear. Megan says she’s lucky Prince wasn’t killed.

“Since he has a spiked collar on it stopped them. So when they went to go grab them they ended up grabbing his ear instead.”

Now Megan wants to find those owners. She does not want the pit bulls put down, she just wants the owners to be held responsible for their negligence and for them to pay for her mounting medical bills.

“It would be nice to get that paid for. To get compensation for it.”

The police were called and she says authorities are investigating. She describes the pit bull owners as a white or Hispanic woman with brown hair partly bleached and a balding white man in his late 30s or early 40s wearing a baggy hoodie.

If you have information call the Aurora Police Department at 303.739.6000 or Aurora Animal Control at 303.326.8288.