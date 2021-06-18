ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A marmot was rescued from outside a restaurant in Englewood after the little guy hitchhiked to town from the mountains. Animal welfare officers believe the marmot crawled inside a vehicle and then hung on until the vehicle stopped in Englewood.
The marmot was found outside Steakhouse 10 and officers say it appears to be healthy and in good condition.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, marmots are attracted to cars, they like to explore the dark and quiet places in a vehicle and often end up staying put even after the vehicle starts to move. In Colorado, marmots are known to have shown up in Aurora and other Denver metro area communities after hitching a ride from the high country.
Today, Code Enforcement/Animal Welfare Officers rescued a lost Marmot outside of Steakhouse 10. It is believed the animal inadvertently hitchhiked within a vehicle down to Englewood. The Marmot appears to be healthy and in great condition. pic.twitter.com/SV8GiJ5SIT
— Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 18, 2021
This marmot will be transported to his high altitude habitat after wildlife officials check him out.