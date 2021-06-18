DENVER (CBS4)– The Juneteenth flag is flying at the state Capitol. The Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado joined Gov. Jared Polis as the flag raising on Friday.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation became official on January 1, 1863, it had little effect in Texas because of the small number of Union troops. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston with Union soldiers with the news the war had ended two years previously and slaves were free. It followed General Lee's surrender in April of 1865.
The flag raising also marks the first federal recognition of the Juneteenth holiday, which Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado chair Leslie Herod said is just the first step.
"I think with this acknowledgement of the federal holiday comes an acknowledgment of our time to really rise up and continue the fight for liberation that our ancestors fought so hard for," said Herod.
The flag includes the date of June 19, 1865 as well as the Lone Star to note the significance of freeing the slaves in Texas.