GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Greeley mother faces child abuse charges after her 3-year-old and 5-year-old children were found walking alone at 2:30 a.m. Police say Caroline Harder, 32, was under the influence of narcotics when she walked into a 7-Eleven several hours later and reported her children missing.
The Greeley Police Department confirmed that officers found Harder’s two young children, believed to be 3 and 5 years old, walking by themselves around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of 18th Street, as reported by the Greeley Tribune.
Officials confirmed they received no reports missing children — and said the children were placed in temporary foster care.
At 6:30 a.m., Harder reportedly walked into the 7-Eleven at 830 16th Street and said her children were missing.
Officers determined she was under the influence and found meth in her purse, according to the police department.
According to the Tribune, Harder told officers she met a random man and they used meth in her vehicle near the UNC fields by 22nd Street — while both young children were in the backseat. She said she passed out and woke up about four hours later.
Harder now faces two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of child abuse and the unlawful possession of a controlled substance.