ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — A fire started near homes on Simms Street, between West 72nd and West 80th Avenue, in Arvada. Copter4 flew overhead Friday evening just after 5 p.m.
Crews were able to get the fire near Standley Lake contained. No structures are threatened.
This is a small vegetation ground cover fire with mixed fuels. The fire has been declared under control and crews will remain on scene for overhaul. pic.twitter.com/HpyQYNZnNc
— Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) June 19, 2021
Fire officials ask that people stay away so crews can put out any hot spots.