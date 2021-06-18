CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — A fire started near homes on Simms Street, between West 72nd and West 80th Avenue, in Arvada. Copter4 flew overhead Friday evening just after 5 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Crews were able to get the fire near Standley Lake contained. No structures are threatened.

Fire officials ask that people stay away so crews can put out any hot spots.

