DENVER (CBS4) – The Great Hall Project at Denver International Airport will soon move to a new configuration. On Saturday, crews will begin to adjust construction walls in the center of Jeppesen Terminal on Level 5.
On Wednesday, the airport will open the renovated space with new flooring and refurbished restrooms. Officials say the construction will improve the flow of passengers to baggage claim and ground transportation.
“This is the first of many important milestones happening on the Great Hall project this year,” said Kim Day, CEO at Denver International Airport. “Phase I, which includes new ticketing pods for United and Southwest primarily, will be completed on time and on budget by the end of the year. Additionally, in early July, we will begin Phase 2 of the project, which will construct a new security checkpoint in the northwest corner of Level 6. We are excited to share our continued progress with passengers and the community over the next six months and appreciate their patience as we improve the Jeppesen Terminal.”
Travelers who arrive at the Jeppesen Terminal will need to exit the train and go north to baggage claim, passenger pick-up and ground transportation, instead of the current configuration which directs travelers to the south.
Phase 1 of the Great Hall project is expected to be complete by the end of 2021. The second phase of the project is expected to last until mid-2024. Together, the two phases will cost $770 million.
The airport is currently evaluating a potential third phase, at the request of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. For updates on the Great Hall Project, click here.
