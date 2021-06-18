DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department announced an arrest on Friday in connection with a deadly shooting at North Colorado Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue. Tammsha Rice-Williams, 34, is being held for investigation of second degree murder in the death of Lee Walker, 69.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. on May 20 and found Walker shot inside a vehicle. He later died from his injuries.
Soon after the shooting, investigators released surveillance photos of a dark colored vehicle wanted in connection with the case. The suspect vehicle appeared to have a faded hood and roof, black rims and a bag/tarp covering the rear window and trunk.
Rice-Williams and Walker knew each other, according to investigators. DPD has not commented on a motive for the shooting and the probable cause statement is sealed.