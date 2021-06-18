Boulder Business Owner Is Third $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash GiveawayPete Vegas was named the third winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway.

'We're Really Excited': Five Points Businesses Welcome Back Customers During Juneteenth CelebrationsBusiness owners say these events over one weekend can bring a month's worth of revenue and it could not come at a more critical time, shops along Welton Street have survived but are barely hanging on in the current economy.

CU Board Of Regents Vote To Keep Mandatory COVID Vaccine RequirementThe University of Colorado Board of Regents met on Thursday after one member expressed concern over mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff this fall.

Special Series Of COVID Vaccine Clinics Planned To Commemorate Juneteenth This WeekendThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with several agencies around Denver to host a special series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, all to commemorate Juneteenth.

New COVID-19 Spikes In Parts Of Colorado With Lower Vaccination Rates? Many Doctors Worried It Could HappenCBS4's Medical Editor says we could see another COVID spike later this year in areas of the state where the vaccination rates are low.

Colorado Officials Raise Concerns About COVID Delta Variant As Virus Proves To Be More Transmissible Between Unvaccinated PeopleThe Delta variant is concerning to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment because it's more transmissible between unvaccinated people.