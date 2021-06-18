DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are searching for the driver of a white SUV that went onto the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian on East Evans Avenue early Friday morning. The pedestrian was killed.
It happened a little before 2:30 a.m., on East Evans, about a block east of Interstate 25.
The victim has not been publicly identified.
The white SUV may have damage to the passenger side of the front end.
#Denver, this AM, DPD responded to the 5000 Block of E Evans Ave on a report of a hit & run, auto/pedestrian traffic crash. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased and officers are looking for the suspect driver/vehicle involved. Call @CrimeStoppersCO w/any info: 720-913-7867 pic.twitter.com/T2UZ1VXzGg
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 18, 2021
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.