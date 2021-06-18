CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Deadly Hit And Run, Denver News, Fatal Crash

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are searching for the driver of a white SUV that went onto the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian on East Evans Avenue early Friday morning. The pedestrian was killed.

It happened a little before 2:30 a.m., on East Evans, about a block east of Interstate 25.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

The white SUV may have damage to the passenger side of the front end.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

