ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect in a deadly shooting in Adams County is now in custody, after leading police on a chase and barricading himself inside a family member’s home in Arvada Thursday night. Investigators say Tomas Perez-Gonzalez, 32, was wanted for a deadly shooting on June 11 at the Primrose Hotel, located at 5450 Federal Boulevard.
Just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office located Perez-Gonzalez’s black sedan parked outside the Valli-Hi Motel near Highway 36 and Pecos Street in Denver. When deputies tried to make contact, they say Perez-Gonzalez rammed into their patrol car and drove off.
Several agencies were called in to help with the pursuit, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police Department, Arvada Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Denver Police Department. The chase eventually ended at a dead end near Harlan Street.
Deputies say Perez-Gonzalez got out of the sedan and ran into a family member’s home in the 6200 block of West 53rd Street. Officers asked people in the area to shelter in place around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies say the suspect’s family members left the home and are cooperating with investigators.
Just after midnight, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the suspect was in custody and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.
“…thank you to the community for your cooperation and patience as we worked to bring this incident to a safe conclusion,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.