DENVER (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra met with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Friday on a visit to Denver that is part of the Biden administration’s effort to promote COVID-19 vaccines among hesitant minority communities that have some of the lowest inoculation rates. Becerra, who is the first Latino to lead the department, was scheduled to visit a community vaccination site in a suburb of Denver that has a Hispanic population of almost 30%, according to Census Bureau statistics.

His discussion with Polis, a Democrat, was interrupted when the governor’s dog, Gia, and another dog dashed through the closed-door meeting, giving the two a laugh. They discussed the state’s pandemic response and attempts — unsuccessful so far — by Colorado legislators to pass a public health insurance option.

Across the U.S., vaccine access and a lack of trust in medicine in minority communities has made it harder to vaccinate those populations at the same rate as others. Latinos make up a little over 17% of the U.S., but only around 14% have received full COVID-19 vaccine doses.

While the Hispanic population makes up 20% of Colorado residents, less than 10% of the group have been vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.

However, recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Latino populations have received a higher proportion of administered vaccine doses in the last two weeks — narrowing the disparity, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

Becerra also met faculty and students at the Metropolitan State University of Denver to hear about the impacts of a federal grant from the department for behavioral health workforce and training.

Becerra said the U.S. is “so far behind” on behavioral health services but that that the pandemic has opened the doors for the federal government to invest in mental health and substance abuse disorders.

“I think to some degree that taboo aspect of talking about it has dissipated,” Becerra told The Associated Press. “I think COVID really forced people to recognize that there are people who are really suffering from stress and beyond.”

The secretary’s visit included a discussion on the effects of President Joseph Biden’s American Families Plan on communities of color. The $1.8 trillion federal program increases spending toward early and secondary education, childcare and paid family and medical leave.

Becerra addressed increasing family access to the plan’s child tax credits with Deidre Johnson, CEO and executive director of the Denver-based Center for African American Health, which focuses on health disparities facing African Americans. About 90% of eligible families are automatically enrolled, but the administration is working with community leaders like Johnson to increase that participation.

Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17. The child tax credit was previously capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS.

Becerra said his visit to Colorado highlights the Biden administration’s interest in partnering with states “where you see innovation and change” in lowering health care costs and improving access to affordable prescription drugs — measures Colorado’s state Legislature passed in its 2021 session.

By PATTY NIEBERG Associated Press/Report for America

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

