DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado unveiled the latest group of students to win a $50,000 scholarship for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. All vaccinated children ages 12-17 are eligible to win.
This week's winner included the youngest yet: 13-year-old Levi.
"It means a lot for me to get vaccinated because we have been living in this pandemic for so long and I just want everything to go back to normal, like going back to school, being indoors with a bunch of friends, and planning trips to see the grandparents," said Levi.
Colorado is one of several states offering lottery prizes, scholarships and other incentives to drive vaccination rates up. The Centennial State also has a giveaway in place for 25 scholarships for $50,000 each. Three additional drawings for 15 more Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced on the following Thursdays: June 24, July 1, and July 8.
The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.
To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit: ColoradoComebackCash.com.