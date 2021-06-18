DENVER (CBS4) – Officials with the State of Colorado on Friday named the third $1 million winner in a lottery that’s hoping to inspire residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Pete Vegas, a business owner in Boulder, was named the third winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway.

Vegas is a business owner in Boulder and plans to spend some of the jackpot on outdoor gear — and invest in regenerative agriculture.

Every vaccinated resident has been entered in the drawing of the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway.

Residents needed to be 18 years old and have received at least one dose of the approved coronavirus vaccines to be eligible. The state is holding a total of five drawings — the final two drawing will be held July 25 and 7. The last day to qualify for the drawing is June 30.

Colorado is one of several states offering lottery prizes, scholarships and other incentives to drive vaccination rates up. The Centennial State also has a giveaway in place for 25 scholarships for $50,000. Four additional drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced on Thursdays, June 17, June 24, July 1, and July 8.

The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.

To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit: ColoradoComebackCash.com.