LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — The Budweiser Events Center in Loveland will re-open to the public for the annual Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo in August, officials announced Friday.
"This will be the first ticketed event in the arena since its closure on March 13th, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic," officials stated.
Officials said they expect to announce more events and a full line-up for the fall.
The arena will host the Toughest Monster Truck Tour on Aug. 13-14.
The arena will host the Toughest Monster Truck Tour on Aug. 13-14.

Trevor Noah will make his first appearance at the Budweiser Events Center with his Back To Abnormal comedy tour on Oct. 1, and the Price Is Right Live! returns on Oct. 5.