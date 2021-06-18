GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Greeley police have arrested a man accused of murdering his roommate. About 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to an apartment on C Street, not far from 35th Avenue and 4th Street.
The mother of 50-year-old Shannon Ziel told dispatchers that she was there to check on her son after his roommate told her that he thought Ziel was dead.
Responding officers discovered Ziel’s body inside the bathroom. During an interview, Ziel’s roommate Anthony Martinez, also known as Jose Sanchez, confessed to the killing.
Martinez is facing first-degree murder charges.