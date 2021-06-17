CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman died after falling about 40 feet at an indoor climbing gym in Fort Collins, police confirmed. It happened Saturday at Ascent Studio Climbing & Fitness on Joseph Allen Drive.

FILE PHOTO (credit: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via iStock/Getty Images)

Investigators say it appears the woman possibly became unhooked from the auto-belay system that prevents a climber from falling.

READ MORE: Learning From School Shootings And Their Common Threads

Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson Brandon Barnes said their investigation found no faulty equipment or foul play.

On Thursday morning, the auto-belays were listed as “currently unavailable” on the gym’s website.

READ MORE: 'Little Slice Of Hell' Home Expected To Sell For $590K In Hot Colorado Market

Back in 2014, a man died after a fall at a climbing gym in Boulder. Staff members found 63-year-old Mark Hesse unconscious on the floor at the Boulder Rock Club after hearing a loud noise.

The coroner’s office determined Hesse died from blunt trauma to the chest and ruled the incident an accident.

MORE NEWS: Video From Englewood Police Shows Officers Getting Dragged Before Officer-Involved Shooting

The gym owner told the Daily Camera that Hesse had not been using one of the auto-belay devices.

Anica Padilla