FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman died after falling about 40 feet at an indoor climbing gym in Fort Collins, police confirmed. It happened Saturday at Ascent Studio Climbing & Fitness on Joseph Allen Drive.
Investigators say it appears the woman possibly became unhooked from the auto-belay system that prevents a climber from falling.
Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson Brandon Barnes said their investigation found no faulty equipment or foul play.
On Thursday morning, the auto-belays were listed as "currently unavailable" on the gym's website.
Back in 2014, a man died after a fall at a climbing gym in Boulder. Staff members found 63-year-old Mark Hesse unconscious on the floor at the Boulder Rock Club after hearing a loud noise.
The coroner's office determined Hesse died from blunt trauma to the chest and ruled the incident an accident.
The gym owner told the Daily Camera that Hesse had not been using one of the auto-belay devices.