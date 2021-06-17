ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Rocky Mountain National Park officials say they are doing everything they can to mitigate fire risks this year. Last summer, the East Troublesome Fire burned on the south side of the park, and Cameron Peak on the north.
That forced multiple areas to close all the way into this summer.
On Thursday, crews took CBS4 on a behind-the-scenes tour of the trails where the fire damage was significant. The iconic Onahu Lodge did not survive the flames. It was destroyed along with the cabins nearby.
Crews are working to mitigate the forest to try to prevent damage from happening again.