LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities ordered lifted all evacuations on Thursday linked to a wildfire burning east of Durango. The Vosburg Pike Fire has burned 70 acres and was 75% contained, as of Thursday afternoon.
A dozen homes within a half-mile radius of the 7000 block of County Road 228 were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday. Homes within a two-mile radius were placed on pre-evacuation notice.
More than 70 firefighters are battling the fire from the Durango Fire Protection District, Upper Pine Fire Protection District and the San Juan Hot Shots. Officials say a large air tanker, two helicopters and two single-engine air tankers responded to the scene to drop fire retardant and water. Crews also used a bulldozer to strengthen fire lines.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Residents can sign up for emergency notifications at this link.