DENVER(CBS)- Our mid-June heatwave knocked another record high temperature out of the ballpark on Thursday! The high temperature at Denver International Airport rallied to 100 degrees before clouds and gusty, dry thunderstorms blew across the city.
This is the third consecutive record setting day for Denver. The old record was 98 degrees set in 2012. This is also, only the 6th time on record that Denver has reached at least 100 degrees on three or more consecutive days.
Denver was not alone in the Summer Swelter. Boulder, Fort Collins And Greeley were all in the triple digits. Along with many cities across the state.
Friday should bring a break in the extreme heat with a weak front and a wind shift.