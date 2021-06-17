LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Littleton are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and then drove away. It happened on June 5 in Littleton near the Rollin D. Barnard Equestrian Park.
A bicyclist was riding on the 1100 block of West Littleton Boulevard just before 9 p.m. when he was struck and run over by a silver Toyota 4-Runner leaving a parking lot. The cyclist is expected to survive but suffered seious injuries.
Investigators say the 4-Runner most likely has damage to the front end or hood. The driver left without stopping to check on the cyclist or offer help.
Anyone who recognizes SUV in the photos of is asked to contact Littleton police at 303-794-1551.