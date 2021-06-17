BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Kyle Faust, a Turner Middle School teacher, accused of sexual assault on a child. According to the investigation, the victim is a 13-year-old girl.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office received a Safe2Tell report on June 9 alleging an inappropriate sexual relationship between a teacher and student at Turner Middle School in Berthoud. The alleged crimes began in March and occurred both at and away from the school.
Investigators executed a search warrant and Faust was taken into custody at his Thornton residence. He was booked into the Adams County Jail on allegations of enticement of a child, sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, internet sexual exploitation of a child, and internet luring of a child.
Bond has not been set.
Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident involving Faust is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigator Kevin Hobson at 970-498-5162. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.