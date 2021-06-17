DENVER (CBS4) — Kenny Chesney has announced his 2022 concert date for Empower Field at Mile High. The country music star will perform for his “No Shoes Nation” fans at the stadium where the Denver Broncos play on July 30, 2022.

COVID-19 caused major delays for Chesney and his plan to perform in Denver. He postponed his Chillaxification 2020 tour which originally had him performing here on Aug. 8, 2020. It was rescheduled for July 31, 2021, but then that was canceled, too.

“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” Chesney said in a prepared statement.

People who previously bought tickets for those shows should hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the 2022 show.

Chesney explained his reasoning for not starting up his tour until 2022 with the following words:

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on… strong… and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour.”

Info on the newly rescheduled 2022 stadium shows can be found on https://t.co/E28WkMTtXJ. New lineup coming soon! #HereAndNowTour pic.twitter.com/q6VIHMr8Zd — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) June 17, 2021

To purchase tickets, go to a special page on empowerfieldatmilehigh.com.