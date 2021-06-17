DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of Wednesday’s plane crash as Kathleen Velazco, a 65-year-old female, and Antenor Velazco, a 73-year-old male. Both are from Jonesboro, GA.
The plane crashed near South Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, sparking a grass fire that was quickly extinguished. The FAA is investigating the crash and confirmed the plane was inbound to Centennial Airport from Missouri.
A dog on board was also killed in the crash.