CU Board Of Regents Vote To Keep Mandatory COVID Vaccine RequirementThe University of Colorado Board of Regents met on Thursday after one member expressed concern over mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff this fall.

Special Series Of COVID Vaccine Clinics Planned To Commemorate Juneteenth This WeekendThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with several agencies around Denver to host a special series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, all to commemorate Juneteenth.

New COVID-19 Spikes In Parts Of Colorado With Lower Vaccination Rates? Many Doctors Worried It Could HappenCBS4's Medical Editor says we could see another COVID spike later this year in areas of the state where the vaccination rates are low.

Colorado Officials Raise Concerns About COVID Delta Variant As Virus Proves To Be More Transmissible Between Unvaccinated PeopleThe Delta variant is concerning to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment because it's more transmissible between unvaccinated people.

125th Cheyenne Frontier Days Returns In July With COVID PrecautionsThe 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo will give tens of thousands of people the chance to enjoy the sport, music and food that was sidelined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Ralphie's Independence Day Blast' Fireworks Show Canceled At Folsom Field In BoulderOfficials in Boulder confirm the annual Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast at Folsom Field will not happen this summer due to COVID-19.