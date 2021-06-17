FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins and northern Colorado residents might not have power through the night, Xcel Energy announced Wednesday night. The utility company says crews are working through the night to restore service as quickly as safely as possible.
Families in northern Colorado tell CBS4 Dillon Thomas they’ve been without power each day since Saturday. They say they’ve been told it could be at least 10 hours until power is back on.READ MORE: Learning From School Shootings And Their Common Threads
Xcel Energy cites a powerful storm cut the power.
Our crews are working on the 10 large damaged power poles in the area. In addition, we are bringing in extra crews to assist with restoring power to approximately 2600 customers. Thank you for your continued patience.
Some residents tell Thomas families have children with medical conditions which require electricity. Those families have reportedly been staying in hotels until the issue is resolved.
Some #Windsor / #Timnath, #Colorado residents (in Northern CO) tell @CBSDenver they’ve been losing power daily since Saturday
Some have loved ones w/ medical issues that rely on power for health
They’re resorting to hotels@xcelenergy says outage could last 10hrs+ longer #cowx
