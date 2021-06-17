(CBS4) — Two fledgling American kestrels are getting a fresh start — after being rescued in Colorado Springs.
“A pair of fledgling American kestrels were found near a power plant today in #ColoradoSprings,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted.READ MORE: All Evacuations Lifted In Vosburg Pike Fire Burning Near Durango
The birds were sent to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor center in Pueblo for rehabilitation.READ MORE: Emergency Rules Put In Place To Keep Third Parties From Accessing Voting Equipment In Colorado
American kestrels are the smallest falcon in North America, standing just 9-12 inches tall, according to CPW.
“They are common in Colorado and can be seen perched on utility poles and Cottonwood trees,” CPW tweeted.MORE NEWS: Colorado Man Nolan Strauss Pleads Guilty To Hate Crime In Stabbing Of Black Man