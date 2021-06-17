BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Board of Regents met on Thursday after one member expressed concern over mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff this fall. CU announced the requirement in April.
Nearly every major university system in Colorado is mandating COVID vaccinations. Other higher education systems are recommending the vaccines but not mandating them.
CU Regent Chance Hill, an attorney from Colorado Springs, argues that since the COVID-19 vaccines still only have emergency use authorization and full approval by the FDA, that those vaccines should be voluntary to return to campus.
Hill wants the CU Board of Regents to encourage vaccinations but not require them for the entire CU system.
The regents voted down the resolution, keeping the COVID vaccine requirement this fall.