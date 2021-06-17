DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has put emergency rules into place that prohibit third parties from accessing voting equipment in the state. Only a person who has passed a comprehensive criminal background check and is either an employee of the county clerk, voting system provider, secretary of state’s office or appointed election judge can access state-certified voting systems under the new rules.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold said, “We will not risk the state’s election security nor perpetuate the big lie. Sham audits have no place in Colorado.”