CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has put emergency rules into place that prohibit third parties from accessing voting equipment in the state. Only a person who has passed a comprehensive criminal background check and is either an employee of the county clerk, voting system provider, secretary of state’s office or appointed election judge can access state-certified voting systems under the new rules.

(credit: Denver Elections)

Secretary of State Jena Griswold said, “We will not risk the state’s election security nor perpetuate the big lie. Sham audits have no place in Colorado.”

Jennifer McRae