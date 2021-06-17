ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a homicide suspect after a pursuit ended in Arvada on Thursday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office located a black sedan parked outside the Valli-Hi Motel in Denver that was linked to a homicide investigation.
When deputies approached the the sedan, the suspect drove off. Several agencies were called in to help with the pursuit, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police Department, Arvada Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Denver Police Department.
The suspect eventually got out of the vehicle and ran near the corner of West 52nd Avenue and Marshall Street in Arvada. Officers asked people in the area to shelter in place around 8:30 p.m. as police search for the suspect.
The suspect is described as a man dressed in black clothing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.