DENVER (CBS4)– The United States Supreme Court has sided with a Catholic adoption agency that refuses to work with same-sex couples. That ruling doesn’t have much of an effect in Colorado right now because it only applies to that specific lawsuit out of Philadelphia. Colorado’s Attorney General says anti-discrimination laws still protect LGBTQ parents.

One of those Parents is Todd Oehlert. Nearly 10 years ago he and his husband decided they wanted a family, so they adopted their son Javy.

“We are so grateful, our lives forever changed,” says Todd.

They worried that as a same-sex couple they may be denied service by adoption agencies but it turned out not to be the case.

“They were very supportive here in Colorado,” says Todd.

That may not continue to be the case for all couples moving forward. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Fulton v Philadelphia says that a Catholic Social Services, an adoption and foster service in Philadelphia, had their First Amendment Rights violated when their contract with the City was terminated because they won’t work with same-sex couples. It’s a decision the Colorado Catholic Conference is happy with.

“It’s a very big win for religious liberty in our country,” says Brittany Vessely their Executive Director.

The Supreme Court held that the City’s actions were unconstitutional. Focus On The Family also sees this as a huge victory and says this ruling will embolden other religious adoption agencies. “This actually opens the door for Catholic Social Services and other organizations to continue to do the work according to their religious beliefs,” says Dr. Sharen Ford, the Director of Adoption and Foster Services.

It’s the second Supreme Court case to touch on the issue of gay rights versus religious liberty. The first was the Masterpiece Cakes case out of Colorado. In that case, the court ruled that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission was biased against owner Jack Phillips’ religious beliefs. Religious organizations hope this new ruling combined with the Masterpiece Cakes ruling means soon religious liberties will be protected on all levels.

“This might be something of a tide turning,” says Vessely.

Todd Oehlert is looking at the bright side is optimistic that despite the ruling there will still be organizations that will help LGBTQ couples become parents, and that anti-discrimination laws will continue to protect parents like him.

“I feel pretty confident in the way things are going,” said Oehlert.

The Fulton v. Philadelphia ruling could also have a big effect on Colorado’s new Equal Access Services for Out-of-home Placements law. It prohibits denial of services to an adoptive or a foster parent, because of their sexual orientation, but religious adoption and foster organizations may now challenge it on grounds that it too violates their First Amendment Rights.