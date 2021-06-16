DENVER (CBS4) – As more Coloradans get vaccinated, people are looking forward to traveling abroad again. But is it safe to do right now if you’re fully vaccinated?

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel guidance and the State Department lowered travel advisories for many countries people may be considering traveling to.

CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says if you’re headed out of the country and you are fully vaccinated, there’s some “homework” you should be doing before your departure date. He shared the following recommendations in an interview on CBSN Denver.

1. Health Rules At Your Destination

“Take a look at where you are going, specifically, what are the local mandates, what are the local rules and local requirements. What sort of testing is going to be required while you are at the place that you are visiting?”

2. COVID Testing And Proof Of Vaccination

“What sort of proof of vaccination will be required when you are there? Are you going to have testing requirements while you are there? You are also going to just really want to take a look at the local conditions. For example, is there a lot of COVID going on in the area you’re visiting and is there a concern about variants?”

3. Flexible Travel Plans?

“You may be able to get to your destination. The big question will be whether or not you can get back from your destination if anything would wind up popping up.”

Hnida says after travelers return home, it’s recommended that they get a COVID-19 test within 3 to 5 days.

For those who are unvaccinated and considering international travel, Hnida recommends strongly against it. “It’s almost like jumping from an airplane without a parachute,” he said.

“It is just not really recommended at this time, especially with all the variants that are out there at this time. ”