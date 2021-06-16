LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder man was killed in a skydiving accident on Friday at Vance Brand Municipal Airport. The Longmont Times-Call reports Sergio Lee Gonzales, 26, was injured in a solo jump around 1 p.m.
Gonzales had booked the solo jump with Mile-Hi Skydiving Center. His death marks at least the fifth fatality connected to Mile-Hi Skydiving since 2018.
On a GoFundMe page, family members say Gonzales was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for skydiving. Gonzales was also a Marine Corps veteran, according to family, and was applying to grad schools to research treatments for PTSD.
Officials have not commented on the cause of the skydiving crash. The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS4 that the investigation is ongoing.