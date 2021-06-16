WASHINGTON (CBS4) – The U.S. House voted on Tuesday to award Congressional Gold Medals to the United States Capitol Police for their response to the attack at the Capitol on January 6th. Nearly two dozen Republican representatives voted no on the measure, including Colorado’s Lauren Boebert.
Representative Boebert, who represents Southern Colorado and the Western Slope, joined 20 other House Republicans in voting "no" to awarding four Congressional Gold Medals to the United States Capitol Police officers who responded to the insurrection on January 6th.
In a statement provided to CBS4, a spokesperson for Boebert said the medals are a tool to score “political points.”
In a statement provided to CBS4, a spokesperson for Boebert said the medals are a tool to score "political points."

"Once again Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats prove that there is no level they won't stoop to," the statement reads. "Using the death of an officer in April to try and score cheap political points is shameful. I'm not here to play their partisan games."
Boebert was the only Colorado representative to vote no on the measure. Others who voted no include Florida representative Matt Gaetz, Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Texas representative Louie Gohmert, and Arizona representative Paul Gosar.
