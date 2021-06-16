Child Hospitalized In Denver For Dehydration After Long Delays On Southwest Airlines FlightPassengers nationwide are trying to rebook after technical issues at Southwest Airlines halted travel plans.

Reps. Crow, Neguse Introduce Legislation To Ban Use Of Ketamine During ArrestsTwo Colorado congressmen helped introduce legislation to ban the use of ketamine as a tool of restraint outside of a hospital setting.

Colorado Pediatrician Urges Parents To Keep Kids Current On Routine VaccinationsAs the COVID-19 vaccine remains on the top of everyone’s mind, pediatricians are urging parents to make sure their children are caught up on routine vaccinations.

U.S. News Ranks Children's Hospital Colorado In The Top 10 For Pediatric Facilities In The NationChildren's Hospital Colorado was once again recognized among the Top 10 in the nation.

Novavax Vaccine, Studied In Colorado, Said To Be More Than 90% EffectiveThe maker of the Novavax says its coronavirus vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected people against variants, according to a large study.

Vaccinated And Considering International Travel? Dr. Dave Hnida Shares A COVID-19 ChecklistAs more Coloradans get vaccinated, people are looking forward to traveling abroad again. But is it safe to do right now if you're fully vaccinated?